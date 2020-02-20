Man arrested for toting AR-15 on dirt bike near South Dade High, prompting lockdown

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who prompted a precautionary lockdown at South Dade Senior High School after, officials said, parents and others spotted him near the campus armed with an assault rifle.

Multiple people reported that a man, who police later identified as 23-year-old Christian Edinger, was seen riding a dirt bike near the school carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police officers responded to the school, located along Southwest 167th Avenue and Biscayne Drive, at around 7:45 a.m., Thursday.

MDCPS officials said a student submitted a tip they had seen someone with a weapon near the school.

A 7News viewer took a picture of several police cruisers outside of the school.

Update: Lockdown lifted @SDSHS. Exhaustive search produced negative results. Students and staff are safe. The school day has resumed as usual. #SafetyFirstMDCPS — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 20, 2020

Inside of the school, students recorded videos showing officers checking classrooms with their weapons drawn.

A MDPD helicopter hovered above the school and surrounding area, as well.

“We were able to deploy resources in and around the school community to ensure the safety and security of our students as they made their way to school,” Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where parents could be seen making their way onto the school’s campus.

7News cameras captured several concerned parents gathered outside of the school as Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho calmed their fears.

Just before 10 a.m., officials said the lockdown had been lifted.

Investigators said Edinger admitted to being near the school with the assault rifle. He has been charged with disruption of school function and reckless display of a firearm.

At a news conference held Thursday afternoon, Carvalho addressed the school system’s response to the scare.

“What we are doing here today is in fact saying that the system in place is working,” he said. “The ‘see something, say something’ did not assume that what you saw is not necessarily a threat to the community or the schools [but] in fact was something that could not be ignored, do in fact, there was an individual man on an all-terrain vehicle with an AR-15 strapped to his back in close proximity to South Dade.”

Parents outside the school kept in contact with their children. Some of them were frustrated that this level of panic is now what so often follows such situations.

“At first he didn’t text me, so I was worried, and I came,” said parent Raquel Gorrostieta, “but then he text me, and he said he was hiding in the room also.”

“This is not supposed to be happening. We’re not supposed to be going crazy because our kids are going to school,” said parent Tatiana Ambruster.

Once the lockdown was lifted, the school district allowed parents to go into the school to pick up their children if they wanted, but they recommended keeping the students in school.

School district officials said hundreds of concerned parents showed up to inquire about their children’s safety. They stressed there was never a threat on campus, and no one was hurt.

