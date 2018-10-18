Man arrested for threatening Weston rabbi

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida man has been accused for threatening a Weston rabbi.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Robrish sent threatening messages to Rabbi Yisroel Spalter.

Spalter is the director of Chabad of Weston.

Deputies said Robrish, who is also Jewish, sent at least one intimidating email to Spalter.

Robrish was ordered to stay away from the Chabad and to not have any contact with Spalter.

He has also been ordered not to have any weapons and must wear an ankle monitor.

Robrish is being held on $70,000 bond.

