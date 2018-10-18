Man arrested for threatening to kill Weston rabbi

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida man has been accused of threatening to kill a Weston rabbi.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Jonathan Robrish sent threatening messages to Rabbi Yisroel Spalter.

Spalter serves as the director of Chabad of Weston.

Deputies said Robrish, who is also Jewish, sent at least one intimidating email to Spalter. According to court documents, Robrish said he made the threat because the Rabbi converted him.

Robrish claimed to be an attorney on his social media profiles and regularly posts videos on YouTube.

A Broward County judge said Robrish has done the same thing in the past in Miami-Dade.

“Count two is an out-of-county hold out of Dade,” Judge Mollica said. “Also an over $20,000 bond for threats, extortion and written threats. Seems like something similar to what you have here.”

He was ordered to stay away from the Chabad and to not have any contact with Spalter.

He has also been ordered not to have any weapons and must wear an ankle monitor.

Robrish is being held on $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.