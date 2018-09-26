Man arrested for stealing construction equipment in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing equipment from a construction site in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Osmerley Hernandez, Wednesday.

Officers believe he’s the man who walked onto a construction site near 10th Street and Alton Road on Monday and stole construction equipment.

Among the items taken were a drill, a power saw and a roto hammer.

The total value of the stolen items was just under $4,000.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.