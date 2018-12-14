Man arrested for snatching elderly woman’s purse at McDonald’s in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, FLA. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a man accused of snatching a purse from an elderly woman at a fast food joint in Okeechobee, Florida.

Okeechobee Police arrested Charles Stratton after he turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

According to investigators, the victim, identified as 76-year-old Janice Allen, was dragged by the suspect inside a McDonald’s restaurant, last Friday.

Surveillance cameras captured the victim hot on the man’s trail as he ran back to his car.

She’s seen opening the vehicle door before the man reversed the car, knocking her down to the ground as a result.

Stratton faces charges of aggravated battery, grand theft, and robbery. He is being held on $40,000 bond.

