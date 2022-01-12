MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of running a fake assisted living facility out of his home in Miami will be facing charges.

Police arrested 37-year-old Fidel Clemente, Wednesday.

According to police, they were conducting surveillance at the home between Southwest 32nd Street and 147th Court, when they noticed a post surgical patient being taken in.

That’s when they moved in and arrested Clemente on the spot.

He faced a judge and has since bonded out of jail.

He has been charged with operating an assisted living facility without a license.

