Man arrested for hoax bomb threat to Burger King in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly claimed to have an explosive device in his possession at a Burger King restaurant.

Forty-seven-year-old Luis Felipe Jaspe appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning to face the charge of a hoax bomb threat.

The Burger King, located near Southwest 40th Street and 71st Avenue, was evacuated around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Bomb Squad Unit arrived to the scene, as well as members of the Florida Highway Patrol, Homeland Security and FBI.

According to Miami-Dade Police officials, Jaspe entered the restaurant acting suspicious, claiming to have something in his possession.

East and westbound traffic in the area of Bird Road was shut down while authorities investigated for several hours. The roadway reopened at around 4:30 p.m.

Jaspe was ordered to house arrest and was granted a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.