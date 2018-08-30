Man arrested for hit-and-run death in Hallandale Beach held on $115K bond

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a pedestrian after fleeing a crash in Hallandale Beach faced a judge Thursday.

Laszlo Aspirany faces several charges, including DUI manslaughter.

Police said Aspirany fled from the scene back in May when he struck four vehicles with his car, killing Susan Alvarez de Lima, who was crossing the street.

Aspirany is being held on a $115,000 bond.

