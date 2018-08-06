Man arrested for having lobsters out of season

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fisherman was arrested Sunday for beginning lobster season a day early.

Deputies said 27-year-old Dennys Llopiz was found with nine lobsters — seven were undersized — out of lobster season. The lobsters were also speared, officials said, which is always illegal.

Llopiz was arrested just north of Marathon and is now facing several charges.

Lobster season begins Monday.

