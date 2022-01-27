BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Saks Fifth Avenue in Bal Harbour was defrauded out of $800,000.

Over a span of two years, a former employee would get sale gift cars, override the value amounts and sell them at a lower amount, profiting the money.

The former employee, 34-year-old Peter Pagan, was arrested and charged with one count of grand theft and organized fraud.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.