Man arrested for allegedly slashing tires in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of slashing the tires of nearly two dozen vehicles in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said Diego Eduardo Lujan appeared in surveillance video intentionally cutting up car tires in the area of 79th Street and Collins Avenue on Monday.

Officials said the video and his distinctive tattoos helped lead them to an arrest.

The slashing spree affected many residents’ morning commute after he allegedly targeted 23 vehicles.

“I was heading to work and couldn’t work because of two flat tires,” victim Adrian Fred said.

Lujan appeared in court on Wednesday, where he faced 21 counts of criminal mischief.

Neighbors in the area recognized the suspect and said he is homeless.

“He’s somebody who has been living out of his car for the last couple of weeks,” Fred said. “I’ve been seeing him over there on 79th Street.”

As the victims spend hundreds of dollars on new tires, they have one message to the suspect.

“Have fun in jail for everything you caused,” Fred said. “Twenty-three people’s cars damaged.”

Lujan remains behind bars on a $21,000 bond.

