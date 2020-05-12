Man arrested following police pursuit in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Doral.

The pursuit began at a Publix located at 9755 N.W. 41st St., Tuesday morning.

The driver allegedly sped from the store and crashed soon after at the intersection of 41st Street and 107th Avenue.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the driver could be seen being put in handcuffs by responding officers.

One other vehicle was struck and significantly damaged in the crash.

It is unclear if that driver sustained any injuries.

The westbound lanes of 41st Street have been shut down as a result of the crash.

Those who frequent the area are being advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

