Man arrested following police pursuit in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been caught and cuffed after a wild chase across Deerfield Beach.

The driver ended up slamming into a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy’s car during the hot pursuit, Monday.

The crash ripped the front bumper off the police cruiser in the process, but the officer was not hurt.

The driver then fled his car in an attempt to escape his arrest near Powerline Road and Southwest 10th Street, before jumping into a canal.

The subject was eventually arrested and taken to a local hospital.

His condition remains unknown.

