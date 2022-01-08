MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run that took place around 5 a.m., Saturday.

Miami Police arrived at the scene of a car crash involving an SUV, a sedan and a motorcycle, near the 2300 block of Northwest 7th Street.

An officer saw the driver of the white Toyota Tundra, 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez, in the driver’s seat when it struck a gray Chevrolet Equinox.

Rodriguez attempted to flee the scene until he was stopped around Northwest 23rd Court and 7th Street, and was then arrested.

Rodriguez was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to police reports, Rodriguez’s driver’s license was not found on records.

The motorcyclist involved in the accident was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.