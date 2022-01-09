PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after a dispute lead to gunshots being fired in Pembroke Pines, Sunday morning.

A witness reported hearing gunshots near The Winston Apartments around 5 a.m., after he was sleeping and woke up to the noise.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident involved a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

Alcohol might have been involved during the incident.

The suspect discharged several rounds into the air.

Police took him into custody out of Broward County for traffic-related charges.

No injuries have been reported.

