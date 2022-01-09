PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after a dispute lead to gunshots being fired in Pembroke Pines, Sunday morning.
A witness reported hearing gunshots near The Winston Apartments around 5 a.m., after he was sleeping and woke up to the noise.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident involved a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.
Alcohol might have been involved during the incident.
The suspect discharged several rounds into the air.
Police took him into custody out of Broward County for traffic-related charges.
No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.