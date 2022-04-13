HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after he was accused of raping an employee at a Hialeah massage parlor.

Officers arrested 26-year-old George Luis Rivero after he was accused of breaking into the Oriental Massage Parlor on West Fourth Avenue and raping one of the employees, earlier this week.

Authorities said they found him in the back of the parlor with the victim.

Rivero faced a judge on Tuesday.

He is being held without bond.

Rivero was arrested on multiple charges, including sexual battery.

