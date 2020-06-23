Man arrested, faces judge for death of Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Pompano Beach woman.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said 31-year-old Philip Edwards was arrested late Monday night.

Edwards appeared before a judge Tuesday.

He was arrested after a BSO received reports of a woman who had been shot at 614 Gardens Dr. in Pompano Beach at approximately 5:19 a.m., Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was found dead.

7News cameras captured two small children at the scene but Edwards’ relation to the children has not yet been confirmed.

He has been charged with second degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm as well as a probation violation.

Edwards is currently being held on no bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.