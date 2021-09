MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected arsonist has been arrested.

Anthony Gregory, 39, was arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief, Thursday.

A surveillance video camera captured the moment cars were set on fire at a Miami dealership in the area of Southwest 31st Court and Eighth Street last week.

Four cars were damaged in the fire.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.