MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of beloved Liberty City matriarch Elizabeth Level.

James Calvin Velazquez has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the Sept. 9 shooting.

According to City of Miami Police, the suspect shot Level as she sat in front of her home along the 1000 block of Northwest 52nd Street.

Detectives said Level, who was known as “Grandma Liz” and “Miss Liz” in the neighborhood, died of a gunshot wound to the head. She was 89 years old.

Velazquez, 24, was taken into custody in Hallandale Beach and was booked at the Broward County Jail.

Miami Police said the department is expecting additional arrests.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.