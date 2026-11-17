OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A girl pulled free and ran for help Monday after a homeless man grabbed her wrist and told her, “Come with me,” as she walked to an after-school program at an Opa-locka park, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl had just gotten off a school bus and was crossing a field when the man approached her.

She told officers she pulled her wrist free and ran into a park building, where she immediately reported what happened to staff.

Parks staff called police and used a parks vehicle to search for the man.

Officers stopped him as he walked east on Sharazad Boulevard, away from the park, and identified him as Horace D. Reitti, 66.

The affidavit said he was carrying an open bottle of alcohol and officers smelled alcohol on his breath.

Police arrested Reitti on charges of attempted kidnapping and battery and took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $8,500.

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