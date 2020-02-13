Man arrested at his Coral Gables home wants arresting officers investigated following conflicting reports

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables man facing several charges said police made a major mistake arresting him at his home.

Simon Sullenberger said what the prosecutors are asking him is also wrong following the incident in December 2017.

“The truth of the matter comes out with the video,” said attorney Robert Pertierra.

Pertierra represents Sullenberger who can be seen on surveillance video holding a shotgun.

He said the snippet of video proves his client was not in the wrong.

“It shows the police officers, Coral Gables police officers, lying about the incident,” said Pertierra.

Pertierra said Coral Gables officers claimed Sullenberger pointed a shotgun and looked at them back in December. As a result, they charged him with resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

He said they showed up to Sullenberger’s Coral Gables home along Santiago Street after a residential alarm went off by accident 30 minutes before the arrest.

7News obtained the surveillance footage that showed Sullenberger walking backward, pointing a finger.

Then, at some point, he walked forward and eventually dropped the shotgun.

The audio of the interaction could not be heard.

Moments later, there was some sort of scuffle between him and officers.

Sullenberger’s attorney wants the city attorney and a city contracted attorney to be questioned for their roles in trying to move a plea deal forward.

The plea deal reads, “Stop your civil lawsuit against the police department claiming you were wrongfully arrested in exchange for your felony charges to be dropped.”

“What’s more interesting about the story line is that you see the state attorney’s office selling plea deals to accomplish their goal to prevent police departments from being sued,” said Pertierra. “There’s something wrong in that.”

7News reached out to the police department and was told they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Sullenberger’s attorney said he is determined to fight this.

“We’re gearing up to file an affidavit showing all the ethical violations conducted and performed by the state attorney’s office, and that’s yet to come — probably by next week,” said Pertierra. “We’d like to get to the bottom of this story by proposing deposing Reyes and Ramos, the city attorney. They’re fighting tooth and nail from having to be put under oath. I wonder what they’re concerned about.”

7News reached out to the Coral Gables city attorney and is waiting for a response.

