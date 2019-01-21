Man arrested after video appears to show him pulling gun, yelling racial slur at cyclists in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after a viral video appeared to show him and woman in a heated confrontation with bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protest.

The cellphone video was taken on a bridge by a member of the Dream Defenders activist group in Miami’s Brickell district, Monday afternoon.

A woman is seen visibly upset at the group of bicyclists blocking the roadway.

“Please move your bikes!” the woman is heard repeatedly telling the group. “I have kids I need to pick up!”

A separate video showed the woman accusing one of the riders of running over her foot.

“You just ran over my foot with your tire!” she yelled at one of the riders.

The riders were protesting being displaced from the Liberty Square area.

Things then escalated when the man, later identified as 51-year-old Mark Allen Bartlett, ran up to the group with a gun.

“Get the [expletive] out of here, you [expletive] piece of [expletive],” the man told one of the riders. “You [expletive] losers.”

As Bartlett walked away, he’s heard calling them the N-word three times.

“You stupid [expletive],” he yelled.

“Put the gun to my head!” a rider screamed in response.

City of Miami Police confirmed to 7News that Bartlett was arrested. He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The chaotic incident comes as hundreds of people took over South Florida streets on their all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

