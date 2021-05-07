Man arrested after trooper-involved crash in Miami Gardens

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man after, they said, a traffic stop turned into a short chase that ended with a crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Miami Gardens.

FHP units responded to the scene near Northwest 159th Street and 49th Avenue, just before 4 p.m. Friday.

A crashed FHP cruiser that appeared to have collided with a green Honda SUV could be seen in the area.

7SkyForce HD hovered above troopers as they took the man into custody nearby. Shortly after, troopers were seen dragging the subject away.

According to FHP, a trooper was nearly run over while trying to stop the driver on State Road 826 and Northwest 67th Avenue.

Investigators said a short pursuit ensued, and at some point, a trooper T-boned the SUV.

Troopers said the subject bailed out of the vehicle, and he was eventually caught after a short foot pursuit.

Cameras showed first responders as they treated the trooper involved in the crash. He appeared to be alert and speaking with paramedics.

Witnesses said the man was placed on a stretcher and taken away.

Friday night, officials confirmed the man was arrested. They identified him as 26-year-old Joseph Charles Sanders Jr. from Mississippi.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.