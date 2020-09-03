Man arrested after threatening customers, stealing from NE Miami-Dade Foot Locker

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested at a Foot Locker in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police said the man started bothering customers at the store located at 163rd Street and 12th Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

When he was asked to leave, the man pulled out a knife.

Customers were able to escape through a back door of the store.

As police arrived on the scene, they found him grabbing shoes from the store.

He was arrested and faces charges of theft.

