Man arrested after threatening coworkers with knife before passing out naked in Conch Key

CONCH KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Marathon man has been arrested after he threatened his coworkers at a Conch Key business with a knife, took off all his clothes and passed out the business’ office.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a disorderly intoxicated person at Nichols Seafood at approximately 5:15 p.m., Friday.

When deputies arrived on scene, 46-year-old Adianel Torna Morales was found naked and asleep in an office.

An employee told officials Torna Morales had been drinking at work and became belligerent. When he was asked to leave, he damaged security cameras and grabbed a fillet knife.

Employees took the knife away from Torna Morales before he made his way around the business stripping his clothes off.

Witnesses said he then made his way into the office and fell asleep, where he was later found by deputies.

After a struggle in which Torna Morales was shocked with a Taser, deputies were able to take him into custody.

Torna Morales has been charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence.

He is being held on a $45,000 bond.

