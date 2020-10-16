Man arrested after stuffing illegal lobster tails in pants

(WSVN) - An unusual situation in Conch Key landed a man behind bars.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were doing routine inspections on a boat when they noticed the bottoms of a man’s pants bulging.

Officers said when they questioned him, he admitted to stuffing lobsters down his pants while they weren’t looking.

A total of 16 lobster tails were found on the man.

Gerry Pinson, 27, is now facing several charges including petty theft, possession of run lobster tails and possession of one undersized lobster tail.

