MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of firing a gun at the Broward County fairgrounds will remain behind bars.

Brandon Craig is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

He was denied bond.

Police said he pulled a gun and fired twice after he got into an argument with a co-worker.

One bullet flew through the walls of a nearby senior living facility hitting an elderly woman in the foot.

She was taken to Broward Health North and is expected to be OK.

