Man arrested after shots fired out of vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots out of a vehicle driving around Miami.

City of Miami Police officers said they heard possible gunshots approximately 10 yards away from the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 58th Street while on patrol early Thursday morning.

Three subjects were seen traveling in a Range Rover SUV and shots were coming from the passenger side.

Officers stopped the vehicle, separated the subjects and questioned them.

Two of the men were able to drive away from the scene, while the third, 21-year-old Aneuris Simon, was detained by officers.

Simon said he was only shooting rounds in the air. He apologized and said that it was a mistake.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held on a $12,500 bond.

A few blocks away from the scene, officers said they found a black and silver handgun on the sidewalk.

A third scene was established where officers laid down evidence markers after they found 11 spent casings.

Police have not confirmed if the three active scenes are related.

