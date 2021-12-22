CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators in Coral Gables said a predator is off the streets after an alarming arrest.

Police took 34-year-old Gary Arroliga into custody, Tuesday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 62-year-old woman in a parking garage.

Officials said the alarming attack happened near Southwest Eighth Street in Coral Gables.

The victim said she was able to fight Arroliga off before he ran away.

Authorities do not believe it’s his first time doing something similar.

“The suspect has been known to commit these kind of acts before and our Criminal Investigative Division is trying to link him with other possible victims,” said Coral Gables Police Sgt. Alex Escobar. “As of right now we are working one, possibly two additional victims that are possibly in the area and they’re trying to link him with these offenses.”

If you or someone you know was a victim of the suspect, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

