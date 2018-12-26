Man arrested after reportedly breaking into 10 vehicles in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of burglarizing 10 vehicles on Christmas Day has been arrested.

Miami Police arrested 30-year-old Stetson Pierre in connection to the break-ins at an apartment building on Northwest Second Avenue and 57th Street, Tuesday.

Officials said residents woke up to shattered glass and items missing in the parking garage of the building.

The 30-year-old has since been charged with burglary.

