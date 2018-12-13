Man arrested after punching elderly man in Miami Beach Dunkin Donuts

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after he punched an elderly man in the middle of a Dunkin Donuts in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the elderly man was sitting in the restaurant with two friends like he does every morning when the suspect came inside and hit him. The man then got into a fight with the two friends before he took off.

Police later found the suspect on the roof of a nearby business.

The victim said he doesn’t even know what the man’s motive was.

“A fellow walks over, and he starts asking me questions: ‘Do I know, did I hear about some woman that got raped in another country?’ I said ‘No,’ and then he just took his hands out of his pocket and he whacked me,” the victim said. “Two of my friends jumped on him. They were with me in the room and they held him, they grabbed him and he freed himself and he ran away.”

An employee of the restaurant said she has seen the attacker before. She said he came into the store earlier and left. He later returned, used the bathroom and then hit the man.

The victim and a friend were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The motive behind the attack is unclear. However, the man and his friends are Jewish and were wearing their kippahs. However, it is unclear if that was a factor.

The investigation is now underway.

