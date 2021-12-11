HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest was made related to the police involved shooting that took place in Homestead Friday.

Homestead Police arrested 44-year-old Arturo Morales Saturday, as a result of the shooting that took place at Lorenzo Ford on Northeast 11th Street and U.S. 1, after he attempted to rob a nearby Walgreens.

Morales was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Driving While License Suspended and Petit Theft.

According to police, Morales had eight prior convictions, making this charge a felony.

The other two suspects involved were not charged and were released on the scene.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the incident.

