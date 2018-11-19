Man arrested after police chase through Opa-locka ends in crash

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have arrested a man accused of stealing a car and leading troopers on a chase in Opa-locka.

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers noticed a white Toyota Camry that was reported stolen, and a pursuit ensued, just before 3 p.m., Monday.

Troopers said the chase came to a crashing end at the corner of Northwest 151st Street and 33rd Avenue after the vehicle struck an FHP cruiser and light pole.

Thirty-three-year-old Rashard Young was charged with grand theft and driving with a suspended license. FHP said Young also has a drug-related arrest warrant out of Texas.

Street sign down, light pole hit (by trooper) after cops tried pulling over stolen Toyota at corner of NW 151St and 33rd Ave. FHP: Rashard Young, 33, arrested, charged w/grand theft, other charges + had a warrant out if Texas. Nobody injured. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/bTk3BnTwd2 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 19, 2018

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where a woman could be seen in handcuffs. According to FHP, she was a passenger in the Camry and was released after being questioned.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as investigators work the scene.

