Man arrested after performing sex act in front of 16-year-old employee at Dunkin’ Donuts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man appeared before a judge on Wednesday after he was caught performing a sex act in front of a 16-year-old employee at a Miami Gardens Dunkin’ Donuts.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dayron Miguel Fuentes walked into a Dunkin’ Donuts near Northwest 159th Street and 57th Avenue and ordered food.

Once the 33-year-old received his order and sat down to eat he allegedly called the employee over multiple times.

When the victim looked over at him, she said he took out his penis and masturbated in front of her.

He then called out to another employee to look as well.

Fuentes was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

He appeared before a judge on Wednesday with a $7,500 bond, was ordered to house arrest and to stay away from the victim.

Dunkin’ Brands released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident involving a guest’s inappropriate behavior at the franchised Dunkin’ location in Miami Gardens. The franchisee who owns and operates this location is cooperating fully with the local police investigating the incident. As this is an ongoing police matter, we refer further inquiries to the local authorities.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.