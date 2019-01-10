Man arrested after NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run involving police cruiser

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested one man after he crashed into a squad car, then led officers on a chase that ended when he slammed into an SUV in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured officers taking away 39-year-old Alberto Montego in handcuffs at the corner of Northwest 29th Avenue and 42nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, it all started minutes earlier, when officers approached a car at a nearby gas station. They recognized the two-door, silver Mercedes-Benz.

“It was known to them because it had fled from them in the past,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, “so when they saw this vehicle, it caught their attention. They wanted to walk up to the driver who had just gotten out.”

That’s when Montego took off, crashing into a marked police cruiser in the process.

“As he attempts to flee, he rams one of the police vehicles and then continues fleeing southbound on 27th Avenue,” said Zabaleta. “Of course the other vehicle immediately followed the suspect vehicle.”

The subject continued to flee and ended up crashing head-on into a Mercedes SUV.

“They went through the back roads and it ended up here on 29th Avenue and 42nd Street, where he makes a left turn to go eastbound and I guess he turned a little too sharp and he hits a vehicle – a Mercedes SUV,” said Zabaleta.

Roland Jean, the driver of the SUV, said he was at a stop sign when the subject crashed into his car and then tried to flee the scene on foot.

“After the crash, I saw the police get out of the police car and open the door and get him,” added Jean.

Montego complained of pain, so he was taken to Hialeah Hospital to be checked out.

The suspect faces a long list of charges, including fleeing police, driving without a valid license and possession of marijuana.

Zabaleta said it’s a good thing Montego is off the streets.

“It goes to show that these individuals will do anything, will take any measures necessary in order to run from the police and sometimes put other people in danger,” he said.

