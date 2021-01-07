Man arrested after nearly hour-long police pursuit ends in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after, officials said, he led police in a high-speed pursuit across parts of Miami-Dade County for the better part of an hour in a car he had carjacked two days earlier.

Twenty-five year-old Jonathan Craig came to a stop and surrendered to police in a residential area near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and 22nd Court, just after 11 a.m., when the black Mazda 3 he was driving seemed to become disabled.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as officers placed the subject in handcuffs.

On hand at the scene was Xavier Barker, the owner of the Mazda. He said he was carjacked at gunpoint on Tuesday.

“The man took my car, drove off with my car,” he said.

Barker said he called police when he spotted the vehicle in Opa-Locka, Thursday morning, leading to the chase.

“He’d seen the police earlier. He peeled off, he took off,” he said.

The Mazda, with the rear bumper seen hanging off the vehicle, could be seen speeding through parts of Opa-Locka, Miami, Miami Gardens, Hialeah and Northwest Miami-Dade. The chase stretched across several highways and residential areas.

At some points, Craig reached speeds as high as 120 miles per hour and even drove against traffic.

“This individual was traveling at high rates of speed with wanton disregard for human life,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome.

The driver weaved through a number of cars and even swiped some. At one point, he is seen nearly slamming head on into other drivers.

“We don’t have the extent of the damage, but we do know that nobody was injured,” said Colome.

For the most part, police kept a safe distance, as they attempted to catch Craig while protecting the public.

Eventually, Florida Highway Patrol drivers put pressure on the driver, as they tailed him closely.

Residents of the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood where the chase ended said the reckless driving could have caused a tragedy.

“It was very dangerous what he did. Somebody could have gotten hurt,” said area resident Protuanda Robinson.

Craig pulled over and came out of the vehicle with his hands up. Several police officers approached with their guns drawn, handcuffed him and put him in the back of a cruiser.

7News cameras captured investigators combing the vehicle for evidence.

Barker lamented the damage his Mazda sustained during the pursuit.

“He messed up my car,” he said.

Now he hopes the man who caused all this commotion pays for what he did.

“Whatever they do to him, throw the book at him, I don’t care. Y’all can do that you gotta do,” he said.

Thursday night, police identified Craig and said he is facing numerous charges, including armed carjacking, grand theft, and fleeing and eluding police.

