Man arrested after making anti-Semitic threats to woman in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been arrested after he was accused of making threatening calls to a woman because of her Jewish heritage.

Miami Beach Police arrested Jorge Mateo Rucinque Tuesday after he allegedly would call the woman at her workplace, the Bagel Time Cafe, in Miami Beach.

The victim told police Rucinque had threatened to “explode the Jewish community.”

Rucinque remains behind bars and was granted a $500 bond.

