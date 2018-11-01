Man arrested after leading police on chase in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase involving a pickup truck came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said witnesses spotted a man falling off the side of a pickup truck near Northwest 17th Avenue and Seventh Street, Thursday morning.

The driver continued, leaving the man on the side of the road.

Police spotted the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver took off. He ended up crashing before fleeing on foot.

Officers later found the driver about a block away from the scene and arrested him.

The man who fell from the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital.

