Man arrested after leading BSO deputies on chase ending in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been arrested after leading Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in Plantation.

The chase started around 10 a.m. near the 300 block of North Federal Highway in Dania Beach and ended with a crash in the area of Northwest 45th Avenue on Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation.

According to authorities, the incident began when 33-year-old Brandon Cunningham pointed a gun to deputies, rammed one of the deputies on scene before fleeing.

The suspect is not a first-time offender, officials said, as he has been arrested in Broward at least seven times prior.

The deputy that was rammed into suffered no injuries.

