Man arrested after Hollywood Chase bank robbery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected bank robber has been caught and cuffed.

Tevin Souffranc​, 27, of Lauderhill was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Chase Bank robbery on Friday.

FBI agents said the robbery took place at a bank along Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

No injuries were reported.

The amount of money taken during the robbery has not been disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.