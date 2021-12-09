MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after being accused of attacking a woman while she exercised in her Downtown Miami neighborhood, Tuesday night.

Only a day after a 7News Exclusive on the Port Boulevard crime against Lora, Miami Police arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Brown.

“For sure this is the guy,” said Giselle Lora.

“The various things she did led us to where he was today. We arrested him and we charged him accordingly,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

Much to the obvious delight of the victim, Lora is thankful for the help of police.

“Relieved. I am really relieved and thankful,” said Lora.

“The right thing to do is scream, kick. You did a various astute things, she took a photo and that is what led us to catch him today. Not even 24 hours later, 12 hours later,” said Fallat.

Brown is charged with battery, and was taken to TGK Correctional Center, Wednesday afternoon,

According to Police, he had a warrant in Tallahassee for false imprisonment and other charges, including battery and kidnapping.

Brown is expected to appear in bond court Thursday morning, since he has no bond due to a previous warrant.

