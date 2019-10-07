Man arrested after forcing his way onto plane at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after witnesses said he tried to force his way onto a plane at Miami International Airport.

The incident occurred on an American Airlines flight that was set to depart to Newark, New Jersey at 6:50 a.m., Monday.

A witness on board the plane said the passengers were scared as they waited for security to respond. He said the plane was ready to depart when the man ran in.

Officials said the man was a ticketed passenger.

Passengers in first class stopped him until authorities came and removed the man from the aircraft.

Cellphone video shows the man resisting as officers handcuff him at the gate.

American Airlines officials released the following statement on the incident:

“During the boarding process of American Airlines flight 1060 from Miami to Newark, a ticketed passenger for that flight ran on the jetbridge, bypassing the gate agent. Law enforcement was summoned, who removed the passenger.”

The flight eventually took off at 7:45 a.m.

