Man arrested after firing shots inside SW Miami-Dade apartment

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody overnight after firing shots from inside his Southwest Miami-Dade apartment.

Miami-Dade’s Special Response Team was called out to the scene, along Southwest 44th Street and 67th Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, neighbors called 911 after hearing shots coming from inside the man’s apartment.

Once police arrived on the scene a perimeter was set up and a negotiator tried to speak with the man for several hours, but when that failed SRT was called in.

The man’s next-door neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, was inside her apartment at the time of the shooting. She said bullets flew through her closet wall and door, bursting a jug of laundry detergent.

She also said this wasn’t the first time he has fired shots through her wall. “That was with a shot gun,” she said. “It was only one time, one shot. My boyfriend was walking in front of the closet and the bullet came right behind him. It almost blew his head.”

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, eventually surrendered without incident at about 2 a.m., Friday.

