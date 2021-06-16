MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after shots were fired in a Miami Beach building.

Miami Beach Police and SWAT Team personnel responded to the scene along the 400 block of Meridian Avenue on Tuesday night.

Ricky Garcia allegedly made threats to kill someone in the hallway.

According to the arrest report, a witness said Garcia was screaming that he wanted to kill people.

Responding officers stated they heard Garcia yelling he was going to shoot every officer.

Shots fired were also heard from inside his apartment.

No injuries were reported.

Garcia has since been charged with discharging a firearm in public.

