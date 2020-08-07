Man arrested after firing shots at Miami-Dade officers in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at Miami-Dade officers in Southwest Miami-Dade.

On Friday, police arrested 22-year-old Fenqwavious Lopez. He was charged with four counts of attempted felony murder of a law enforcement officer among other charges.

The shooting took place along Homestead Avenue and Evergreen Street at around 7:40 p.m., Wednesday while officers were investigating a scene.

Lopez reportedly approached the officers and showed a weapon before opening fire.

He then fled the scene.

None of the officers were injured.

