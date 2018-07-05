Man arrested after firing gun at Lyft driver in W Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing multiple charges after reportedly firing a gun at a Lyft driver in Coral Gables.

The victim, who did not want his identity revealed, said the incident took place around 5 a.m. Saturday after he dropped off a female passenger at a home along 1200 block of Southwest 138th Avenue.

The Lyft driver said a man then suddenly appeared from behind another car and stood in front of his vehicle.

“He was waiting outside his house,” said the driver. “He appeared from the car like this.”

According to the arrest affidavit, the man began screaming and making gestures at the driver all while pointing a gun in his direction.

“I’m in my car, I see the gun and I accelerate,” said the victim. “I only heard two sounds, pow pow.”

Fortunately for the driver, no injuries were reported.

The shooter, identified as 30-year-old Jason Schonnevald, was eventually apprehended by police around 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to statements made in a Miami-Dade bond court, Schonnevald was thought to be in some kind of relationship with the female passenger that was dropped off, and that he may have mistaken the driver for somebody else.

Schonnevald is now facing charges for aggravated assault and for discharging a firearm in public.

As for the Lyft driver, he said he is grateful for being alive.

“We are here today. Tomorrow we don’t know,” the victim said. “The price to work at night.”

