Man arrested after fatal NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Torrance Davis, 20, was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 87th Terrace on Aug. 2.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene where a man was found fatally shot in the head.

Davis was arrested on Wednesday and faced a judge the following morning.

He has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

