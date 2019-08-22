19-year-old arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a woman into custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene along the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a yellow tarp covering a body lying on the sidewalk while detectives investigated.

Cameras also captured multiple police cruisers on the scene.

Diamond Harrison, 19, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a valid drivers license.

She has since bonded out of jail.

