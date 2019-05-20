Man arrested after Facebook threats against Muslims, Miami Gardens mosque

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly made angry, profanity-laced threats on Facebook against Muslims and a mosque in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 27-year-old Brandyn Hernandez was arrested Monday after he posted arson and death threats to his Facebook page.

One of the Sunday morning posts reads in part, ‘[Expletive] the Muslims who stole my phone.”

The suspect appears to take aim at worshippers at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens. The post went on to say, “(Masjid 183) I’m going to have your hand, no trial, no due process. #TRYME”

An arrest form says this man wanted to burn down Muslims and “take them out” by using Molotov cocktails at Muslim-owned corner stores. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/A6VuScf1u1 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 21, 2019

Hernandez’s arrest form states that he wanted to burn down Muslims and “take them out” using Molotov cocktails at Muslim-owned corner stores.

Officials at the mosque said Hernandez visited, dined and prayed at Masjid on a regular basis, as recently as Saturday.

“To us, it was a surprise,” said Abdul Rasheed, one of the leaders at the mosque.

Rasheed spoke to 7News from the house of worship, Monday night, while observing Ramadan, a strict religious Islamic practice when fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset for one month.

Rasheed acknowledged the suspect was acting strange recently.

“He was acting a little bit weird … Very quiet, very isolated, kind of retracted to himself,” he said.

When asked whether Hernandez was scoping out the mosque, Rasheed replied, “We don’t know that part. I saw him personally the day before yesterday.”

Members of the mosque notified police following the posts, leading to Hernandez’s arrest at Florida Memorial University, where he attends classes.

In addition to the posted threat over the stolen phone, the Facebook page also features a post showing a painting of Jesus Christ holding a man, accompanied by text that reads, “Ya Muslims need Jesus!”

The suspect tagged the mosque in the photo.

Hernandez has been charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

“Knowing from his threat, whatever it is, it’s public record now,” said Rasheed. “It makes you believe maybe he has certain motives.”

Hernandez is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami Dade on $8,500 bond.

