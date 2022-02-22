MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after, police say, he was attacked and then hit by a car.

Police said surveillance video shows the moment the victim fell into oncoming traffic after being randomly punched, Monday morning.

It happened on Biscayne Boulevard and 73rd Street in Miami.

Police arrested 27-year-old Enrico Desravines who they said was the attacker.

Police are still searching for the driver of the black SUV that hit the victim.

